RCMP investigating multi-vehicle smash up in Vernon parking lot

Several vehicles were damaged in the Vernon Square parking lot Wednesday, Aug. 30. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
At least three vehicles sustained major damage in a parking lot crash Wednesday morning.

Tow trucks and RCMP were at the Vernon Square lot, near White Spot, around 10 a.m.

A Volkswagen sedan appears to have possibly collided with a parked car, while there is damage to another car.

Vehicles with severe damage, being held together with duct tape, were towed away from the scene.

The Morning Star has reached out to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP for more details.

