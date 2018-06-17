Evidence markers cover Lakeshore Road in Kelowna, where RCMP are collecting evidence on an overnight incident. Sydney Morton/Kelowna Capital News

UPDATE: RCMP investigating overnight incident on Lakeshore Road

Evidence markers noting blood stains on road

UPDATE 12:20 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP are investigating an early morning stabbing that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries.

RCMP received a report at 2:40 a.m. of a stabbing committed in the 4000 block of Lakeshore Road in Kelowna.

The 35 year-old North Okanagan victim sustained serious and potentially life threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital by Emergency Responders.

Kelowna RCMP have arrested 3 individuals in proximity to the scene of the stabbing,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “One of our police canines was brought to the scene to assist with a search for any evidence connected to the crime.”

“Our investigators believe this was an isolated incident, and that the public was not at risk,”Cpl. O’Donaghey said.

Original

Kelowna RCMP have blocked off part of Lakeshore road near BlueBird Beach and the Imperial Condominiums.

Four officers are on scene and two are gathering evidence where there is blood staining visible on the road.

Neighbours heard shouting around 2:30 a.m.

Markers are numbered up to 60, with markers nine, ten, 20 and 35 marking large pools of blood.

RCMP are not releasing any information at his time. Westbound traffic is currently moving and eastbound is blocked off by police cars.

Previous story
Former Penticton Vee recovering in hospital

