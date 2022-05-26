(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

RCMP investigating strange object in West Kelowna

The item was found on Bartley Road

West Kelowna RCMP are investigating a suspicious item found on Bartley Road Thursday morning (May 26).

At 8:27 a.m., RCMP responded to reports of the item on the shoulder. Both the RCMP and the Explosives Disposal Unit EDU are on scene investigating.

Police are turning vehicles around at the scene.

Residents in the area have not been evacuated but officers have gone door-to-door asking that they stay home until the investigation is complete. There are about 10-15 homes in the area.

Capital News will update the situation as it unfolds.

READ MORE: ‘Extensive damage’ in Glenmore crash

READ MORE: Summer pop-up recycle depots for Lake Country residents

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCity of West KelownaRCMP

Previous story
‘Extensive damage’ in Glenmore crash
Next story
UBC scientists aim to put plastic in the past with 2 new inventions

Just Posted

(Photo - Mickey Mouse/Facebook)
Morning Start: Mickey and Minnie were married in real life

Boat found adrift on Wood Lake May 25, 2022 (West Kelowna RCMP)
RCMP looking for owner of boat found adrift in Lake Country’s Wood Lake

(Photo - Contributed)
Spanish recruit a slam dunk for UBCO

A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Claims of wrongful arrest in assault case of Kelowna RCMP officer