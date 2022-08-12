RCMP issue warning after boat capsizes on Shuswap Lake during big storm

Kris Cudmore shared this photo on Shuswap Everything Friendly Thursday evening, Aug. 11, which he took while trying to help out on his Sea-Doo after he learned the boat had capsized and people were calling for help. (Kris Cudmore/Facebook)

Salmon Arm RCMP were among the emergency personnel called Thursday about a boat sinking in Shuswap Lake.

On Aug. 11 about 7 p.m., Salmon Arm RCMP received a report of a boat sinking in the waters near Eagle Bay.

Due to the heavy storm that passed through at that time, the boat took on water and began to sink, said Sgt. Simon Scott in an email. Two people ended up in the water.

“This is a good reminder to people to check weather conditions before going out on the lake and realize that the water conditions can become extremely unsafe when storms are passing through.”

Scott said members of the public ended up going out to the sinking boat and were able to get the two individuals onto their boat safely. When they were brought back to shore, they were checked by paramedics and one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

No charges were laid.

Kris Cudmore, a nearby resident, said his neighbour could hear them yelling and so called him to help. They jumped on Cudmore’s Sea-Doo and soon learned the people from the sinking boat had been helped to safety.

Cudmore went back out and retrieved what he could from the boat. He said Aug. 12 he’d made contact with the owner and would be returning the items to them.

One witness who wished to remain anonymous said they were upset by how many people were put at risk, including those on the sinking boat as well as those willing to rescue them.

They said the boat was a rental, so the sinking was also a big loss for the owner. The conditions were windy with lots of big waves/white caps on the lake, while the boaters were inexperienced, unaware and appeared to have been drinking, they concluded.

