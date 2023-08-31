(Western News file photo)

(Western News file photo)

RCMP locate stolen vehicle with firearm inside at Kaleden neighbourhood

Two men managed to abandon the vehicle in a driveway and fled on foot

Two men are still at large after a modified single-shot .22 calibre pistol was found concealed in a stolen vehicle abandoned in Kaleden Aug. 30.

Around 8:30 a.m., on Aug. 30, police were called to a suspicious vehicle parked with its lights on at the end of Partington Road in Kaleden.

When an officer arrived they found a 1990 Mazda Miata with two men sleeping inside. The officer confirmed that the Miata was stolen from Penticton on Aug. 28.

The two suspects sleeping inside the vehicle woke up while the officer was waiting for backup. They drove further up Partington Road and managed to flee the scene on foot after abandoning the vehicle in a driveway.

Police Dog Services were called in and searched the surrounding areas of Partington Road and White Lake Road, in an effort to locate the two men.

The suspects remain at large, police said.

RCMP returned to search the car and found a concealed pistol underneath the driver’s seat.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

PentictonRCMP

