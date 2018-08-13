RCMP look for two men who stole hundreds of golf balls

RCMP are asking for the public’s help, as they attempt to identify two men and help police facilitate the return of over $400 worth of golf balls taken from a Kelowna driving range.

RCMP responded to the Golf Centre, located in the 2500 block of Benvoulin Road, for the reported theft on Aug. 6 just before 3:30p.m. Police were told that the two unknown men, who were captured on video surveillance, entered the business, and rented three buckets of golf balls for a $45 fee. It’s alleged that the seemingly golf enthusiasts promptly loaded the wire buckets, containing 360 golf balls, into their blue Suzuki Sidekick before driving away.

Anyone who may be able to help Mounties identify the two men, seen carrying the golf balls in the attached photo, or their vehicle are asked to contact Const. Solana Paré at 250-762-3300.

“We would also like to encourage the two men, to demonstrate the proper ‘etiquette’ and come forward to speak with police, or at least return what doesn’t rightfully belong to them,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

