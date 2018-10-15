Kelowna RCMP building on Richter Street - Steven Lin

RCMP look to reunite cash with owner

The owner accidentally donated the money to the Salvation Army in a piece of clothing

After the recent success of the Kelowna RCMP re-uniting a local man with his lost cash, that had been accidentally left inside an item donated to a local charity group, the West Kelowna RCMP are hoping to do the same.

In late June, an employee of a local thrift store contacted the West Kelowna RCMP to report finding a sum of cash discovered inside a donated article of clothing. The undisclosed amount of currency was discovered alongside an old debit card, with no name associated to it’s likely owner.

“Our investigators immediately followed up with the financial institution who issued the bank card, with negative results,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “As a last ditch effort, police are hoping the rightful owner will come across this story in the media and be able to prove they are the rightful owner. That person should be able to describe the donated clothing item to police, identify the total amount of cash they had left inside that item and confirm both the name of the financial institution, and the number of their expired bank card.”

The owner or anyone with any information is asked to call the West Kelowna RCMP Detachment’s non-emergency line at 250-768-2880 and cite file number 2018-36164.

Most Read