RCMP looking for couple who used stolen credit cards in Summerland

RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspects who used stolen credit cards at two Summerland businesses last week.

A man and a woman, both described as Caucasian, used the cards on Nov. 3. The credit cards were originally inside a vehicle that was stolen from Princeton.

Police say the vehicle was stolen earlier that same night with the owner’s cards were inside.

Cst. James Grandy from the RCMP confirmed that it’s unclear whether the couple was involved in the theft of the vehicle, or whether they received the stolen cards another way.

The female suspect is described as short, with a slim build, light pink dyed hair and wearing a black hoodie sweater, black pants and white sneakers.

The male suspect, also described as short, is medium height, short, has close-cut brown hair and some facial stubble, police added. He was last seen wearing a brown work coat, dark sweater, dark-coloured jeans and white sneakers.

People who witnessed the incident, or have any other information, are asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

