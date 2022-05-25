Penticton RCMP are looking for four individuals who damaged Penticton Secondary School computer network equipment while climbing onto the school’s roof. (Penticton RCMP)

Penticton RCMP are looking for four individuals who damaged Penticton Secondary School computer network equipment while climbing onto the school’s roof. (Penticton RCMP)

RCMP looking for help after 4 climb and damage Penticton Secondary School

The four individuals damaged the district’s network equipment

The Penticton RCMP are looking for assistance after four vandals damaged the roof of Penticton Secondary School.

According to the RCMP, during the early hours of April 24, four individuals arrived at the high school and climbed onto the roof of the building, damaging network equipment on their way up.

The estimates to repair the damaged school district equipment are over $8,000.

“This kind of damage is senseless,” said Const. Dayne Lyons, Penticton RCMP media relations. “Whether accidental or intentional, the repair costs come out of the pot of money that would be better spent on students and education.”

The individuals were seen in security footage arriving in what RCMP described as a white Nissan Juke.

If you have information, you are urged to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. To remain completely anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

