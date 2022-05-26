Boat found adrift on Wood Lake May 25, 2022 (West Kelowna RCMP)

RCMP looking for owner of boat found adrift in Lake Country’s Wood Lake

The boat contained two paddles and pieces of a car seat

RCMP are in search of a boat’s owner after it went adrift on Wood Lake in Lake Country.

Lake Country RCMP received a call on May 25 at around 9 p.m. of an unoccupied boat adrift about 60 feet from the north shore.

Due to the condition of the boat, police would like to identify the owner or users to ensure everyone is safe.

The blue fiber glass fishing boat reads “RAICHIE POO” on the rear left side. It contained two yellow and blue paddles and what appears to be the base of a child’s car seat.

Lake Country Fire Department conducted a preliminary foot and water search at the time, but nothing came of it.

Anyone with information about the fishing vessel is asked to contact West Kelowna RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

