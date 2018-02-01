RCMP looking for witnesses after man died in snowmobiling accident

A Kamloops man died Sunday after falling into a creek bed and becoming pinned by his snowmobile

The Barriere RCMP are looking for witnesses as the investigation into the fatal snowmobiling incident on Harp Mountain continues.

On Jan. 28, a Kamloops man died after falling into a creek bed where he became pinned under his snowmobile, police said in a news release.

One person then stayed with the man, and the two others took off on their sled to try to get into an area where their cell phones worked to call for assistance to free their trapped friend.

Search and Rescue members were deployed to recover the body.

The Barriere RCMP would now like to speak with any snowmobilers who assisted the search team at the scene by calling 250-672-9918.

