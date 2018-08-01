Wikipedia image by Kersti Nebelsiek.

RCMP Musical Ride will cause traffic delays in downtown Kelowna

The city is warning the public about traffic for the Aug. 9 ride

Expect traffic delays next Thursday for the RCMP Musical Ride for Cops for Kids.

The Musical Ride Performance will be held at Prospera Place, Aug. 9.

Two performances are being offered at 4:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m, according to the City of Kelowna in a news release.

Prior to each show, the horses will walk in procession to Prospera Place from their stabling location at the Kelowna Curling Club, 551 Recreation Avenue.

READ MORE: RCMP’s Musical Ride to perform in Kelowna

There will be no road closures, however, motorists can expect delays as the procession travels from the Curling Club to Prospera Place along Ellis St. from approximately 3:50 p.m. to 4:05 p.m. and again from approximately 7:50 p.m. to 8:05 p.m., the release said.

RCMP will manage traffic through the intersection at Ellis St. and Clement Ave., and Ellis St. and Cawston Ave.

Residents can reduce traffic and parking congestion by choosing various modes of active transportation, such as biking, walking and carpooling. Visit SMARTtrips.ca to learn more about how the city supports and promotes active transportation through events, programs and education.

For more information on road work, road closures and potential delays, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Pipeline protest outside Justin Trudeau’s B.C. vacation rental
Next story
Kelowna stadium gets upgraded running track

Just Posted

Businesses concerned about the state of downtown Kelowna

A recent survey conducted by the chamber showed businesses are concerned about the environment

UPDATE: West Kelowna man knifed in airport parking lot assault

Police still searching for suspect in physical altercation

Kelowna stadium gets upgraded running track

The city will be resurfacing the track at the Apple Bowl Stadium

RCMP Musical Ride will cause traffic delays in downtown Kelowna

The city is warning the public about traffic for the Aug. 9 ride

Kelowna Election 2018: Need to fill 350 temporary jobs

Part-time positions offer behind-the-scenes job experience

Breaking: 865 properties on evacuation alert, Snowy Mountain fire doubles in size

As of Wednesday morning the Snowy Mountain fire has grown to 6,155 hectares in size.

20 years later, destructive 98’ B.C. wildfire a reminder that fire fuels need to reduced

Counsellor and fire chief look forward to new provincial program to reduce fire fuel.

Kelowna upcoming traffic and city facility disruptions

Changes to traffic flow, public service operations

B.C. man believed to be sleeping crushed in garbage truck accident

A Victoria man sleeping in a garbage dumpster was accidently killed Wednesday morning

Golden effort for Kelowna duo at provincials

Isabella Dreger and Lily Stroda combined for six medals at the BC JD track finals in Kelowna.

Breaking: Evacuation Order and State of Local Emergency issued for Placer Mountain fire

BC Wildfire Service continues to work to get Placer Mountain Fire under control

Mother’s 25-year search for daughter led to DNA database for missing persons

Lindsey Nicholls was 14 when she went missing August 2, 1993, near Comox, B.C.

It’s OK to cry in the courtroom even if you’re a judge: law professors

Defence lawyer has asked provincial court Judge Monica McParland to recuse herself

Ten fires sparked in North Okanagan overnight

BC Wildfire reporting wildfires from Cherryville to Falkland and up to Revelstoke and Salmon Arm

Most Read