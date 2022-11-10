Kelowna RCMP searching for man allegedly committing indecent acts in public

The man was allegedly caught on a security camera between Oct. 27 and Nov. 2

The Kelowna RCMP is asking for help in identifying a man who was allegedly committing “indecent acts.”

The man was captured on a private security system in the 1900-block of Lindahl Street between Oct. 27 and Nov. 2. He appears to be wearing a blue housecoat, a green toque, and blue shoes/slippers.

“The Kelowna RCMP Vulnerable Persons Unit continue to investigate and have been collecting evidence in the neighbourhood. If you recognize the male or the unique clothing depicted in the image, we are asking that you make contact with our investigators,” said Cpl Tim Russell Vulnerable Person Unit.

Anyone who is able to identify the man is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 and reference file number 2022-68916 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers call 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Gospel Mission calls for donations as Kelowna’s unsheltered need warm clothes

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RCMP