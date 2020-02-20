The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP not at fault for man’s death after release from UBC detachment: police watchdog

Man was found dead under the Lions Gate Bridge

A man whose body was found under the Lions Gate Bridge shortly after being released from a RCMP detachment did not die as a result of police actions, according to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.

In a Wednesday news release, the police watchdog said the University of B.C. student was found dead under the bridge by a security guard just before 5 a.m. on Feb. 5. His death followed a short stint at the University RCMP detachment after he was arrested earlier that morning. He had been released and taken back to his home by RCMP around 2:30 a.m.

The police watchdog said it reviewed cell block video footage police, radio communications and conducted a search of the man’s home and belongings. It decided the investigation, arrest and the man’s release were all justified police actions that did not contribute to his death.

ALSO READ: Woman found dead at vehicle fire one day after North Van RCMP arrest

ALSO READ: Langley teen who died of apparent drug overdose to receive a hockey-themed memorial

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPUBC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Federal minister pledges to meet Wet’suwet’en chiefs in B.C. over natural gas pipeline
Next story
UBC Okanagan researches health benefits of levitating blood

Just Posted

Future Olympians invited to UBC Okanagan for RBC Training Ground

Okanagan athletes aged 14 to 25 can test their skills in front of Olympic officials Feb. 29

Mental health disorders, suicide on the rise among Okanagan students

The survey was conducted by the McCreary Centre Society in 2018

UBC Okanagan researches health benefits of levitating blood

Floating human plasma helps researchers detect diseases like opioid addiction

Okanagan youth drink, smoke and have sex more than anywhere else in B.C.

The survey was conducted by the McCreary Centre Society in 2018

Okanagan spring concert guide

A look at the top acts performing in the Okanagan from Feb. 18. to June. 21.

Swinging with the Stars: Team Crimson

Swinging with the Stars raises funds for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association

PHOTOS: RCMP call on kids to name latest police puppy recruits

This year’s theme is the letter ‘N,’ and 13 German shephards must be named

B.C., federal ministers plead for meeting Wet’suwet’en dissidents

Scott Fraser, Carolyn Bennett standing by to return to Smithers

B.C. mom’s complaint about ‘R word’ in children’s ministry email sparks review

In 2020, the ‘R’ word shouldn’t be used, Sue Robins says

Okanagan Towns: Here’s your slingshot, go for it

Kristy Dyer is a new columnist to Black Press Media who writes about sustainability and environment

New Jamie Bacon trial for counselling to commit murder charge set for March 3

The trial is set to start on March 3 at B.C. Supreme Court

Sentenced for stealing pricey ring from Salmon Arm pawn shop

Accused vows to change criminal history through beating addictions

RCMP not at fault for man’s death after release from UBC detachment: police watchdog

Man was found dead under the Lions Gate Bridge

Morning Start: Want your plants to grow faster? Play them music

Your morning start for Thursday, February 20, 2020

Most Read