A photo from March 25, 2017, after a pedestrian was struck by an on-duty RCMP officer at a crosswalk on Second Avenue West. (File photo)

RCMP officer charged after pedestrian struck at crosswalk

A man suffered a broken leg and head lacerations after being struck by the police vehicle in 2017

A Prince Rupert RCMP officer involved in hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle is facing charges.

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) announced today, March 22, that Cpl. Jeff Easingwood is being charged with driving without due care and attention.

The crash happened approximately 10 p.m. Saturday on March 25, 2017, when Cpl. Easingwood struck Ronald Sanford who was in the crosswalk on Second Avenue West near Ninth Street. The officer was on duty at the time.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC reviewed the case and released its report on Jan. 26 recommending the B.C. Prosecution Service consider charges for the police officer.

READ MORE: IIO considers charges for RCMP officer who struck pedestrian

The charges were sworn in on March 22, 2018 at the Prince Rupert Provincial Court, and the first court appearance is scheduled for April 25, 2018.

“The charge was approved by an experienced Crown counsel who is located in a different area of the province than the officer under investigation, and who has no prior or current connection with this officer,” the press release states.

“As this matter is now before the courts, the BCPS is unable to release additional information or comment further at this time.”

READ MORE: RCMP vehicle involved in pedestrian collision

 

shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com 

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
Cougar captured in downtown Kamloops
Next story
Dispute over tractor leads to explosive threats

Just Posted

Okanagan makes Top 5 of least affordable home markets list

The Okanagan is the fourth least affordable place in Canada to buy property on a single income

Kelowna summit will connect employers and immigrants

A session will be held tomorrow from 12 to 3 p.m. at the downtown library

West Kelowna resident missing

Police are concerned for the health and well-being of a 21-year-old West Kelowna man

Jurors set to deliberate on Kelowna murder trial

“He was mad as a hatter…”

Stargate armour debuts at Kelowna expo

The Kelowna Fan Experience will feature Jaffa armour from Stargate SG-1

Okanagan artists showcased in new IH building

A public tour was held Wednesday to showcase art in the new downtown building

Letter: So I’m sitting here in Tim’s

Kelowna letter-writer comments on the controversial speculation tax

Harsher fines, new off-road vehicle rules in effect to combat B.C. wildfires

Anyone who starts a wildfire could be ordered to pay up to $1,000,000

Okanagan-Shuswap communities granted $588,917

Funds will go towards various economic development initiatives

Muddy water found in taps at B.C. hospital prompts investigation

Northern Health to hire consultant to examine three facilities for potential contamination

Dispute over tractor leads to explosive threats

He wanted to “blow up his house by putting a pipe bomb near the propane tank.”

RCMP officer charged after pedestrian struck at crosswalk

A man suffered a broken leg and head lacerations after being struck by the police vehicle in 2017

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Cougar captured in downtown Kamloops

Kamloops residents discovered the large cat outside their condominium

Most Read