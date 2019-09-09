RCMP on the hunt for alleged Lake Country liquor thief

RCMP are investigating a report of an alleged theft from a Lake Country liquor store on Main Street just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Liquor Store associates say a man allegedly stole two 1.14 litre bottles of Grey Goose Vodka.

The thief reportedly entered the store, selected two bottles, approached the cash registers and asked what till to go to. He then, apparently, ran out the door without paying.

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian

5’6” tall

wearing a long white sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and a blue bucket hat.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers.net

