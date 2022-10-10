RCMP pilot, dog services help end Shuswap incident

Woman arrested near Sicamous after police alerted she had taken family member vehicle from Alberta

An RCMP air services pilot, along with a police dog and its handler, helped resolve a mental health incident in the Shuswap on Thanksgiving weekend. One woman was arrested under the Mental Health Act. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marc Grandmaison)

One woman is in Shuswap Lake General Hospital in Salmon Arm, certified into a doctor’s care, after a long weekend incident in the Shuswap.

Chase RCMP were notified Saturday, Oct. 8, that a pregnant woman driving a pickup with Alberta plates was reported as being mentally ill and in need of apprehension. The woman had taken the truck from a family member and driven west from central Alberta.

A day later, Sicamous RCMP located the truck parked behind a business in the community, with the truck displaying stolen B.C. licence plates.

“Officers attempted to apprehend the woman but she fled in the truck which was later observed being driven erratically in a corn field off Jessop Road east of Sicamous,” said Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil in a release.

RCMP requested assistance from air and police dog services due to the lengths the woman was willing to take to avoid police.

It was an RCMP pilot who next spotted the truck backed into a yard on Hillier Road, and officers located the truck unoccupied.

An RCMP dog and its handler followed a track from the abandoned truck and located the woman hiding in a heavily wooded area nearby, where she was arrested.

Police seized a quantity of a substance believed to be methamphetamine from the woman’s personal belongings.

She was arrested under the Mental Health Act.

