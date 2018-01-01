RCMP cruiser blocking Hollywood Rd. South, Jan. 1, 2018. - Image: Kevin Parnell

UPDATE: RCMP no longer at apartment building

Kelowna RCMP have a heavy presence at an apartment complex on Hollywood Road South

UPDATE: 3:47 p.m.

RCMP have moved on from a Kelowna apartment building, after several police cars descended on the scene earlier today.

Police have not officially commented on what was happening at the complex, however reports indicate there was a man in distress at the scene.

Original:

There is a heavy RCMP presence at an apartment complex on Hollywood Road near Highway 33 in Kelowna.

There are five RCMP units in the parking lot of an apartment building on Hollywood Road South, while another unit is parked in the middle of the road.

Traffic is moving through the road however residents are not being allowed to enter the building.

One resident said they don’t know what is happening but are not being allowed to return to the building.

The Capital News has contacted RCMP to ask for more details and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

