Coquitlam RCMP are investigation seven arson fires of community book exchanges. (Coquitlam RCMP)

RCMP probe seven suspicious fires at ‘little free libraries’ in Coquitlam

Police say the majority of fires occurred late at night or very early in the morning

Police are investigating seven fires targeting free community book exchanges in Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam.

Coquitlam Mounties asked for any witnesses to come forward at the exchange boxes, also known as little libraries, in a news release Thursday.

The fires were lit between March 20 and April 6.

“Our investigation has found that the majority of the fires have occurred late at night or very early in the morning,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin.

This kind of free book exchange has become more common in recent years, popping up in neighbourhoods, outside community facilities and on university campuses.

RCMP probe seven suspicious fires at 'little free libraries' in Coquitlam

