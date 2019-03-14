RCMP raid of rural property related to robbery of illegal cannabis shop

Chase and Kamloops RCMP execute search warrant in connection to ongoing investigation

UPDATE:

Kamloops This Week

Police have executed a search warrant on a property near Chase in connection with an ongoing investigation of a robbery last week at an illegal cannabis shop in Kamloops.

Chase RCMP Sgt. Barry Kennedy said officers out of Kamloops used the town’s detachment as a staging area on Thursday morning before heading out to a rural property off of Kamloops-Shuswap Road on Adams Lake Indian Band land.

Kennedy said Chase RCMP assisted members of the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team with the search, part of an ongoing investigation into the March 9 robbery of the Phyven Medicinal Cannabis Dispensary at 829 Victoria St.

Read more: One-third of commercial trucks inspected in blitz pulled off road

Read more: Province green lights Green Canoe Cannabis

In that robbery — one of many in Kamloops recently, one man was brandishing a knife and the other had a long-barrelled firearm. Both were wearing masks.

No one was injured in the 6:30 p.m. robbery and the suspects fled the scene with cash and cannabis and were seen leaving in brown 2019 GMC Canyon pickup truck, which was later discovered near River Street and had been reported stolen from Chase.

The first suspect was described as a First Nations male with a red brimmed ball cap, toque and a beige Carhartt-style jacket. The second suspect, noted as taller and larger than the first, wore beige pants and had a piercing under his eye described as “two jewels, similar to a belly-button piercing.”

Read more: Police arrest Shuswap man linked to Edmonton armed robbery, explosion

Read more: Update: Police continue investigation at rural Shuswap property

Read more: VIDEO: Golden retriever stolen from backyard in Kelowna returned home

Original:

Police have executed a search warrant on a property near Chase in relation to an ongoing investigation of a Kamloops robbery.

Chase RCMP Sgt. Barry Kennedy said officers out of Kamloops used the local detachment as a staging area Thursday morning, March 14, before heading out to a rural property off of Kamloops-Shuswap Road on Adams Lake Indian Band land.

Kennedy said Chase RCMP assisted members of the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team with the search, part of an ongoing investigation into a robbery that occurred in Kamloops.

The Observer will provide more information as it becomes available.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Stolen tools, drugs and weapon seized after search of Okanagan home
Next story
Squirrels are damaging some maple syrup operations

Just Posted

Youth of the Okanagan won’t be bored this Spring Break

Okanagan community centres have a fully loaded calendar to keep students busy next week

Raise the woof: Two new dog parks to be built in Lake Country

Construction begins soon for two new off-leash dog parks

Wine industry long-term strategic plan launched in Okanagan

Following a Penticton conference the BC Wine Institute launced long-term strategic plan

Kelowna’s Ancient Engines fueling up to release new music video

The song Spitting Ghost explores growing up

Abbotsford gangster with nationwide warrant arrested in Kelowna

Pas Boparai, 30, of Abbotsford was found in Kelowna thanks to tips from the public

VIDEO: B.C. woman frees skunk’s head from plastic cup

The skunk was spotted struggling on a Mission street with its head stuck on a Burger King cup

12 sex charges filed against B.C. youth care worker

Maple Ridge’s Daniel Jon Olson, 52, faces eight counts of sexual interference

Book returned to B.C. library 42 years overdue

If it weren’t for the library’s $10 cap, the person would have owed $4599 in overdue fines

Victoria woman charged after dog dies in her hot car

Boston terrier died while left in vehicle for seven hours in 30 degree weather

B.C. Mountie charged with 2013 knife attack in Edmonton

The officer’s employment is under review

Vancouver businessman accused in U.S. college bribe scam takes leave as CEO

David Sidoo, 59, is taking a temporary leave from his positions at two energy companies

B.C. RCMP officer acquitted of 2013 assault of a man murdered days ago

One time Solicitor General John Les says officer deserves an apology from former RCMP superintendent

30 dead Canada geese found floating in B.C. ditch

Conservation officers are investigating after the birds were spotted in Pitt Meadows

Memorial playground planned for B.C. RCMP officer killed by drunk driver

Victoria-area Rotarians raise $200,000 to honour Const. Sarah Beckett

Most Read