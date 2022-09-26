RCMP reach out to public to help solve Kelowna vehicle theft

Stolen credit card also used to buy gas

Lake Country RCMP is looking for a suspect in connection with vehicle theft and fraud. (Photo/Lake Country RCMP)

Lake Country RCMP is looking for the public’s help in solving vehicle theft and fraud.

Sometime overnight on August 31, a 2008 white Subaru was stolen from a home in the Springfield Road area of Kelowna.

Around 5:00 a.m. on Sept. 1, a man driving the stolen vehicle visited two gas stations in Lake Country and used a stolen credit card to purchase gas. The Subaru was recovered a short time later, near a home on Hein Road in Kelowna.

The suspect is Caucasian and was wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, jeans, two long chain necklaces, a black mask, and an orange glove on his left hand.

Anyone with information about these incidents or the suspect is asked to call Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288 and quote file 2022-55544.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip on the Crime Stoppers website.

