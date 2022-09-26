Lake Country RCMP is looking for a suspect in connection with vehicle theft and fraud. (Photo/Lake Country RCMP)

RCMP reach out to public to help solve Kelowna vehicle theft

Stolen credit card also used to buy gas

Lake Country RCMP is looking for the public’s help in solving vehicle theft and fraud.

Sometime overnight on August 31, a 2008 white Subaru was stolen from a home in the Springfield Road area of Kelowna.

Around 5:00 a.m. on Sept. 1, a man driving the stolen vehicle visited two gas stations in Lake Country and used a stolen credit card to purchase gas. The Subaru was recovered a short time later, near a home on Hein Road in Kelowna.

The suspect is Caucasian and was wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, jeans, two long chain necklaces, a black mask, and an orange glove on his left hand.

Anyone with information about these incidents or the suspect is asked to call Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288 and quote file 2022-55544.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip on the Crime Stoppers website.

