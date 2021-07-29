The body of a 27-year-old man was recovered from White Lake on July 29, after he went missing while swimming the day prior. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

The body of a 27-year-old man was recovered from White Lake on July 29, after he went missing while swimming the day prior. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

RCMP recover body of international student who drowned in lake near Salmon Arm

Police say group attempted to rescue 27-year-old man but was unsuccessful

The body of a 27-year-old man was recovered from White Lake after he disappeared in the water while swimming.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said the swimmer was an international student studying in Canada.

On Wednesday, July 28, the student had attempted to swim to a floating dock/raft in White Lake, and appeared to panic. The group the swimmer was with were non-swimmers, said West. They attempted to throw the student something that would help him float. The rescue attempt was unsuccessful and the swimmer went under the water and did not resurface.

Shuswap Search and Rescue and White Lake firefighters searched the area but did not locate the missing man.

An RCMP “E” Division Underwater Recovery Team was at the scene on the morning of July 29 and recovered the man’s body.

The man’s family and learning institution are aware of the tragic incident, said West.

The witnesses are being supported by grief counselors at the learning institution they attend, while the family of the victim is being supported by their Consulate.

The incident is now being handled by the BC Coroners Service.

Editor’s note: A previous story included a witness report that the swimmer had jumped from the dock. This information was incorrect, and we apologize for any concern or upset caused.

Read more: RCMP confirm drowning at White Lake north of Salmon Arm

@roman_reports
zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RCMP

Previous story
RCMP confirm drowning at White Lake north of Salmon Arm

Just Posted

People go for a swim in Okanagan Lake in Kelowna on June 22, 2021. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Okanagan Lake hits lowest level since 2003

The City of West Kelowna is reminding customers that Stage 2 restrictions are still in effect. (Black Press file photo)
‘Conserve now’: West Kelowna urges residents to reduce water use

A photo of the Brenda Creek fire from July 15. (Contributed/B.C. Wildfire Service)
Westside officials lobbying for more power lines after wildfire threatens only source

A statue pictured as smoke blocks the sun in downtown Kelowna on July 27, 2021. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Heat warning issued for Okanagan-Shuswap