Salmon Arm RCMP issued a news release June 15, 2020 requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 29-year-old woman, Allison Askoty. (RCMP image)

RCMP request public assistance to locate missing Shuswap woman

Salmon Arm RCMP report Allison Askoty may have been last seen on June 12

A 29-year-old Salmon Arm woman is missing and police would like the public’s assistance finding her.

Salmon Arm RCMP report that Allison Askoty may have been last seen in the Salmon Arm area on June 12.

“Since her disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings; however Allison remains missing at this time,” police reported in a news release on June 15.

Police say there is nothing to indicate foul play at this time.

“RCMP believe she is in Salmon Arm, Vernon or possibly even the Kelowna area. Police are very concerned for Allison’s health and well-being, and friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long.”

She is described as Indigenous, five ft. six ins (169 cm), 161 lbs (73 kg), with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Allison Askoty is urged to contact their local police or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Read more: Jack the cat finally came back with help from dedicated Salmon Arm volunteers

Read more: Thousands in rewards offered following multiple Okanagan thefts


newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Missing womanSalmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Downtown Vernon FreshCo to open this week
Next story
Thousands in rewards offered following multiple Okanagan thefts

Just Posted

Outdoor water restrictions return to RDCO water systems

The restriction will be in effect from June 16 to Sept. 15

Kelowna council green-lights Reid’s Corner shopping centre

The development will move forward to a public hearing in the coming weeks

Snow delays summer opening of Big White Ski Resort

“Mother nature is not finished with winter at Big White Ski Resort yet,” said resort vice president

Sncəwips Heritage Museum to reopen later this month

The museum will be open to the public starting on June 25

Pump installed in downtown Kelowna due to high Okanagan Lake levels

Pump installed at the Water Street boat launch due to very high lake levels

B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases remain low, no deaths since Friday

Dr. Bonnie Henry warns virus outbreaks can return quickly

Jack the cat finally came back with help from dedicated Shuswap volunteers

Surrey couple thrilled with help from skilled cat trapper

RCMP request public assistance to locate missing Shuswap woman

Salmon Arm RCMP report Allison Askoty may have been last seen on June 12

Campaign to lead B.C. Green Party back on

Campaign was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Zero-tolerance: Top Indigenous leader calls for systemic change for policing

Justin Trudeau said it was important for the families of the victims to get answers

Feds working on a way to extend CERB payments, Trudeau says

Details are to be announced later this week

Vernon’s Polson Park reopens after flooding

Park users are asked to stick to the pathways as grounds still very wet

Downtown Vernon FreshCo to open this week

City’s newest grocery store set to open doors, with COVID-19 measures in place, Thursday

BC Ferries employee dies after falling into Fraser River

WorksafeBC has launched an investigation

Most Read