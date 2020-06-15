RCMP request public assistance to locate missing Shuswap woman

Salmon Arm RCMP report Allison Askoty may have been last seen on June 12

A 29-year-old Salmon Arm woman is missing and police would like the public’s assistance finding her.

Salmon Arm RCMP report that Allison Askoty may have been last seen in the Salmon Arm area on June 12.

“Since her disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings; however Allison remains missing at this time,” police reported in a news release on June 15.

Police say there is nothing to indicate foul play at this time.

“RCMP believe she is in Salmon Arm, Vernon or possibly even the Kelowna area. Police are very concerned for Allison’s health and well-being, and friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long.”

She is described as Indigenous, five ft. six ins (169 cm), 161 lbs (73 kg), with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Allison Askoty is urged to contact their local police or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

