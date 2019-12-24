RCMP rescue dog from ledge in Peachland

‘The owner and dog were both very happy to be reunited’

West Kelowna RCMP was called to the rescue of a pup in distress at a Peachland-area provincial park yesterday afternoon (Dec. 23).

A woman was walking her dog through a local provincial park just after 2 p.m. when her dog ran over an embankment and got stuck on a ledge. After multiple attempts to retrieve the dog and calls to other local resources, she called the RCMP for assistance.

“West Kelowna frontline officers attended and safely extracted the dog from the mountainside ledge,” said Const. Solana Paré.

“The owner and dog were both very happy to be reunited with the assistance of the responding officers.”

