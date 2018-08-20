file photo

RCMP respond to disruptive passengers at YLW

The incident is not impacting flights

RCMP responded to an incident at the Kelowna International Airport involving disruptive passengers on an in-bound flight.

Jessica Hewitt in an e-mail response confirmed that the incident is not impacting flight operations.

“Safety is a priority and we support our airline partners and RCMP as needed,” Hewitt wrote.

No further information is being released at this time.

