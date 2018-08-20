RCMP respond to disruptive passengers at YLW

The incident is not impacting flights

RCMP responded to an incident at the Kelowna International Airport involving disruptive passengers on an in-bound flight.

Jessica Hewitt in an e-mail response confirmed that the incident is not impacting flight operations.

“Safety is a priority and we support our airline partners and RCMP as needed,” Hewitt wrote.

No further information is being released at this time.

