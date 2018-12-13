Update: BC RCMP confirm multiple businesses received email threats throughout province

RCMP in front of the Honda dealership on Duncan Avenue in Penticton. Employees were evacuated from the Honda, Hyundai and Skaha Ford dealership after a province-wide bomb threat. Jordyn Thomson/Western News

Several car dealerships throughout the province, including multiple in Penticton, have been evacuated due to bomb threats.

Sgt. Janelle Shoihet with the BC RCMP confirmed to Black Press Media on Thursday that a number of businesses have received email threats, including several in the Lower Mainland. According to a news release from Const. James Grandy, multiple bomb threats have been received by the Penticton Honda, Hyundai and Skaha Ford dealerships. Police said neighbouring businesses have also been evacuated.

“This morning we received reports of Penticton Honda and Penticton Hyundai dealerships of a bomb threat that was received via email,” said Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth. “We received reports from Vernon and also from Kamloops and it has progressed on province-wide that there was threats made. At this time we are still treating it very serious.”

“We are working to establish the source and legitimacy of the threats as well as conducting a risk assessment,” said Shoihet.

Dealerships in Vernon, Kelowna, Victoria and others were called by Black Press reporters but said they have not been alerted to any threats. A RV dealership on the island has received a similar threat.

#BREAKING Employees at the Penticton Honda, Penticton Hyundai, and Skaha Ford have been evacuated due to an alleged #provincewide bomb threat. Follow @PentictonNews for more updates pic.twitter.com/eXMCfVGk9x — Jordyn Thomson (@JordynThomson01) December 13, 2018

Police Dog Service is on scene at the Penticton Honda and Hyundai, RCMP cannot confirm when the businesses will be able to re-open. Duncan Avenue West between the two dealerships has been shut down to traffic.

