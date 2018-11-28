Members of the Kelowna Regional RCMP and the Lake Country Fire Department surround Keith Stutters, of Stutters DKI, as he presents a cheque to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey for the 6th Annual Cram the Cruiser in Lake Country. (Left to Right) Const. Macklin McCall (Kelowna RCMP), Sgt. Safety Bear (Kelowna RCMP), Eric Degelder (Fire Inspector with the Lake Country Fire Department), Keith Stutters (Stutters Disaster Kleenup), Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey(Kelowna Regional RCMP), Const. Emily Tousignant (Kelowna RCMP) and Const. Solana Pare (Kelowna RCMP); photo: contributed

RCMP return to Cram the Cruiser

The fundraiser will take place at local Save-On-Foods in Lake Country and Kelowna Dec. 1

Kelowna and Lake Country Mounties will be out once again this Saturday for the 7th annual Cram the Cruiser event.

RCMP in the Central Okanagan are truly thankful for the continued support from their community partners and returning sponsors of the RCMP Cram the Cruiser fund raising event, now into it’s 7th year. This years event is set to take place on Saturday Dec. 1 in the parking lot of the Save-On-Foods in Lake Country, between the hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

RCMP officers and volunteers will be on site to collect donations at Save-On-Foods, to Cram the Cruiser with non-perishable food and other much needed donations. Cash donations will also be accepted and all donations will solely benefit the Lake Country Food Bank. Personal hygiene products and even special gifts like toys for children are also always accepted by the Cram the Cruiser volunteers and passed along to the local food bank.

RELATED: West Kelowna and Kelowna RCMP cram the cruiser

Since its inception in 2012, Cram the Cruiser has raised a total of approximately 11,000 lbs of donated items and just over $28,500 in cash and cheque.

“It is such a great honour to be able to host this event year after year, for the Lake Country Food Bank,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, founder of Cram the Cruiser in Lake Country.

RELATED: Okanagan boy helping launch B.C. Children’s Hospital Christmas fundraiser

Anyone who makes a donation to the Cram the Cruiser event is given the opportunity to enter their name into a draw for amazing prizes donated by area businesses.

“At the end of each event, I have the absolute pleasure of spreading even more holiday cheer by calling each of the lucky prize winners, including for our grand prize, a Gift of Flight voucher, from West Jet,” said O’Donaghey.

Local fire fighters will be also be serving chili for donations.

