RCMP vest. Phil McLaclan/ Kelowna Capital News

RCMP vest. Phil McLaclan/ Kelowna Capital News

RCMP review slow response to assault at Kamloops salon

Police followed up on the file and are reviewing of the audio from the call reporting the incident

  • May. 26, 2021 9:30 a.m.
  • News

The Kamloops RCMP says it is conducting a review after an alleged assault at a salon in Sahali, which should have warranted a quicker response, wasn’t attended to until after the business had closed.

According to a police press release, Mounties received a call for service at the Cobia Salon in the 1300-block of Summit Drive on May 19 at about 5:12 p.m. for a reported “disturbance” requesting “police in the area” to respond.

The message relayed to officers was that a woman had allegedly put items into her bag, gotten upset, threw them and was now walking away from the salon, Const. Crystal Evelyn said in the release.

Evelyn said as the woman had already left, and apparently no one was injured, police were not dispatched to the business until much later as they were dealing with higher priority calls.

“By the time a frontline officer was dispatched to the report, the salon was unfortunately closed,” Evelyn said.

Police did not say how long after the 5:12 p.m. incident it took for an officer to arrive.

Evelyn said police have since followed up on the file, including a review of the audio from the call reporting the incident.

Inspector Jeff Pelley, officer in charge of operations at the Kamloops detachment, said several people can be heard in the background of the call, one of whom indicated an asssault occurred.

“The reporting of an assault should have increased the prioritization of the call and required a more-timely response,” Pelley said.

The Kamloops RCMP has since been in contact with the salon, but, so far, the reported victims have indicated they don’t wish to pursue criminal charges.

The RCMP said its investigation into the incidnet continues.

Police are also addressing a recent media report about the incident in which a staff member told a reporter the RCMP deemed the case as “unimportant and told her police had more important things to do.”

“This is, in fact, not the case and this was an unfortunate misunderstanding of the incident initially reported,” Pelley said.

According to the RCMP a full review of their response and how it became a lower priority in the dispatch queue is also being conducted.

READ MORE: Three dead in single vehicle crash in Kelowna

READ MORE: Kelowna woman wakes up paralyzed, gets diagnosed with MS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Kamloops

Previous story
Terrace teen dies after being medevaced to Kelowna following ATV incident
Next story
Unknown number of COVID-19 exposures confirmed at Central Okanagan School

Just Posted

Geddan Ruddock/ Facebook
Double rainbow across Kelowna sky

Residents took to social media to post Tuesday night’s rainbow

Rutland Centennial Park (Stock photo/Capital News)
Kelowna neighbourhood hosts pop-up vaccine clinic

The clinic will be at Rutland Centennial Park on Wednesday

(Indigenous World/Facebook)
West Kelowna Indigenous winery receives $10K COVID support grant

Indigenous World Winery was named as a recipient of the 2020-21 WestJet/ITAC grant initiative

The area of Gordon Drive between Lexington Drive and Cook Road is closed following a fatal vehicle collision on May 26. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
UPDATE: Kelowna Secondary Students killed in single vehicle crash

The three occupants who died in the car crash were grade 12 students at the school

COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)
Unknown number of COVID-19 exposures confirmed at Central Okanagan School

There are a total of eight Central Okanagan Schools listed on IH’s table of COVID-19 school exposures

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

An attendee walks past hydraulic fracking equipment at the Global Petroleum Show in Calgary on Tuesday, June 7, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Fracking likely to create stronger, more common earthquakes in B.C: study

More damaging earthquakes can be expected more often as fracking oil and gas wells increase pressure underground, says new research

BC Wildfire Service firefighters are on scene of a wildfire southeast of Keremeos. (BC Wildfire)
Knighthawk wildfire in South Okanagan now held

BC Wildfire expects the fire to be fully under control by the end of the day

A fence is downed along a high-traffic area of Bella Vista Road May 26, 2021. A Bella Vista resident has brought her concerns forward to City of Vernon councillors demanding action be taken to slow motorists after her home was struck three times by vehicles. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
Vernon house hit three times by vehicles

‘It appears our house seems to be the ricochet point’: Bella Vista Road

The NHL’s all-time leading scorer has agreed to a deal to become an analyst with American-based Turner Sports.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Wayne Gretzky going into hockey broadcasting with Turner Sports

The NHL’s all-time leading scorer signed a multi-year deal to become a studio analyst with American-based Turner Sports on Wednesday

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A new B.C. public health order expected this week will allow faith groups to host in-person, indoor services. (Facebook/Dan Moskovitz)
‘A man-made miracle’: Indoor faith services set to return as part of B.C.’s restart plan

Rabbi Dan Moskovitz says science and everyday citizens following health guidelines are to thank for the return of in-person gatherings

Downtown areas across B.C. have emerged from a bleak winter, with business closures and restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune)
Return to offices up next in B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan

Tourism businesses can start to take bookings again

Seaton’s 27th Street Theatre streams The Addams Family June 2, 3, 4 and 5. (27th Street Theatre photo)
Addams Family comes alive, online, from Okanagan high school

Seaton’s 27th Street Theatre features the classic, beloved comedy June 2-5

Most Read