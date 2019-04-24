On April 4, RCMP received a report of what appeared to be a body, floating face down in the Okanagan Lake near City Park.

RCMP say bodies discovered in Okanagan Lake not connected

The two bodies that have washed up on Kelowna beaches are not related

Despite two bodies washing up on the shores of two separate Kelowna beaches in April, RCMP are claiming there is no risk to the public.

Police and emergency services were called April 4 to City Park after a woman was found floating face down in Okanagan Lake. The identity of the woman is not being release but police said the incident is not suspicious.

READ MORE: Body pulled from lake at Kelowna City Park not suspicious

Then, this past Sunday, a young boy discovered the body of Caitlin Midori Bradley in the waters off Gyro Beach.

The 29-year-old is a resident of Surrey, though friends say she’d called Kelowna home for a while. She’d recently been employed as a dancer at a local bar.

At this point in the investigation, police haven not officially classified Bradley’s death but investigators do not believe criminality was involved.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said despite the tragic nature of these events, the incidents are not connected to one another.

However, several news agencies outside of the Okanagan appear to be drawing comparisons between the incidents. One went so far as to call the events “terrifying”.

O’Donaghey assures tourists and locals that these were isolated incidents.

“The circumstances of each of the sudden deaths are being looked at by RCMP investigators and the BC Coroners Service, however there is nothing at this time to indicate that the greater public or visitors to the Okanagan are at any risk,” he stated.

READ MORE: Mounties identify woman found dead on Kelowna beach

He explained in certain instances the Kelowna RCMP will provide information or warnings that would prevent crime, or reduce the risks.

“That is not required as a result of these recent incidents. Kelowna is a safe community that is not defined by these two tragic losses.”

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
