One person is dead following a vehicle incident east of Kamloops on Sept. 21, 2021. (File photo)

RCMP say one person killed in vehicle incident on Highway 1 near Kamloops

Highway 1 westbound reopened following police investigation

Police confirm one person was killed in a motor-vehicle incident Tuesday morning on Highway 1 east of Kamloops.

At around 5:45 a.m. on Sept. 21, Kamloops RCMP responded to a report of a traffic incident with injuries on in Dallas, said Const. Crystal Evelyn, RCMP media relations officer.

Upon arrival, police officers confirmed one person was deceased.

Westbound lanes were closed while police and the B.C. Coroners Service investigated. Anyone who has information which may assist in the investigation is asked to contact police and reference file 2021-33187.

Highway 1 westbound has since reopened.

