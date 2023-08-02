RCMP say unrelated deaths of 2 women in northern B.C. within a day are homicides

There have been 8 homicides in Prince George in 2023

Prince George RCMP say the deaths of two women within a day in July are now being investigated as separate homicides.

The first investigation was a suspicious death on July 17 after a woman was found in the 1500-block of Victoria Street. The next day, police were called for a home invasion in the 2100-block of Upland Street. A 22-year-old woman was found dead.

Police have not released further details about the woman in the first homicide.

“Investigators in the Serious Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Section are working tirelessly as they continue to move both investigations forward. We are also working closely with the families that have been effected by these tragedies, helping to support them in their time of grief,” said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, media relations officer for the Prince George RCMP.

Anyone with any information on either incident is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or contact CrimeStoppers a 1-800-222-8477 or northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

It brings the number of homicides to eight in Prince George for 2023.

Just a month earlier, Prince George RCMP were called to another home invasion turned homicide.

Mounties were first called to a home in the 300-block of Nicholson Street South on June 19 around 8 p.m. for a report of a home invasion where officers found a man inside “suffering from life-threatening injuries” and a woman with “severe, but non-life-threatening injuries.”

The man died of his injuries several days later.

