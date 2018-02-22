RCMP search for missing couple

The couple was last seen leaving their home in Kelowna for Kamloops

The Kelowna RCMP is asking the public for assistance to find a missing couple.

Maureen Tallio and Johnny Philbrick were last seen together Feb. 21 around 10 a.m., when they departed their Kelowna home destined for Kamloops.

The pair never arrived at their destination in Kamloops and have not been in touch with their family, which is out of character, said the Kelowna RCMP.

Investigators have followed up on several possible leads as they continue their investigation into the couple’s disappearance. Neighbouring RCMP Detachments have been advised to be on the lookout for the couple, who are believed to driving a black 2012 Ford Escape with British Columbia licence plates FD381P.

Description of Maureen Tallio:

Aboriginal female

55 years

5-foot-4 inches tall (163 cm)

104 pounds (47 kg)

brown hair

brown eyes

Description of Johnny Philbrick:

Caucasian male

58 years

5-foot-9 in (175 cm)

181 lbs (82 kg)

brown hair

brown eyes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tallio, Philbrick or their black Ford Escape is urged to contact their local police.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.