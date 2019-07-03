Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Kelowna resident. (RCMP)

RCMP search for missing Kelowna man

Jason Nathanial Crossley was last heard from in mid-May and was reported missing on June 9

Kelowna RCMP are requesting the assistance of the public in locating a missing man.

Jason Nathanial Crossley was last heard from on in mid-May and was reported as a missing person to police on June 9.

RCMP said there is nothing to indicate foul play at this time and the police have followed up on several leads but Crossley is still missing.

Police are very concerned for Crossley’s well-being as family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Police are encouraging Crossley to get in touch with his family or local law enforcement to ensure his well being.

RCMP urge anybody with information on Crossley’s whereabouts to contact police or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at crimestoppers.net.

