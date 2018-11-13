RCMP search for stolen 5th wheel travel trailer

The trailer was said to be stolen from West Kelowna on Nov. 9

  • Nov. 13, 2018 3:25 p.m.
  • News

The stolen 5th wheel travel trailer, a beige 38 foot 2015 Momentum. Courtesy photo.

RCMP are asking the public for their help in locating a travel trailer unit they are told was stolen from a property in West Kelowna.

The theft was reported to the West Kelowna RCMP on Friday Nov. 9th, 2018.

The trailer is described as a beige 38 foot 2015 Momentum 5th wheel travel trailer with no licence plates attached and a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) that ends in the numbers 1102393.

RELATED: Kelowna RCMP release images of commercial break-in from October

The trailer has been valued at approximately $35,000 by it’s owner.

Anyone with information on the trailers location or any information is asked to contact Cst. Rick Goodwin of the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

Previous story
Fear of constitutional crisis escalates in U.S.; Canadians can relate

Just Posted

RCMP search for stolen 5th wheel travel trailer

The trailer was said to be stolen from West Kelowna on Nov. 9

West Kelowna ranks sixth in Expedia coziest city list

Osoyoos and Vernon also made the cut

Kelowna’s definitive Christmas market list

We’ve prepared a list of every market in the Central Okanagan

West Kelowna Warriors strengthen defense with trade

Warriors aquire Austin Chorney from the Vernon Vipers

West K Women of Influence host third annual gala

Fundraising will support the Central Okanagan Community Foodbank

VIDEO: Amazon to split second HQ between New York, Virginia

Official decision expected later Tuesday to end competition between North American cities to win bid and its promise of 50,000 jobs

Stink at B.C. school prompts complaints of headaches, nausea

Smell at Abbotsford school comes from unauthorized composting operation

Fear of constitutional crisis escalates in U.S.; Canadians can relate

Some say President Donald Trump is leading the U.S. towards a crisis

B.C.-based pot producer Tilray reports revenue surge, net loss

Company remains excited about ‘robust’ cannabis industry

Canada stands pat on Saudi arms sales, even after hearing Khashoggi tape

Khashoggi’s death at Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul further strained Riyadh’s already difficult relationship with Ottawa

Feds pledge money for young scientists, but funding for in-house research slips

Canada’s spending on science is up almost 10 per cent since the Liberals took office, but spending on in-house research is actually down

Police in Vernon catch suspects after armed robbery in Salmon Arm

Victims told police they were robbed at knife point near an ATM

Disabled boy has ‘forgiven’ bullies who walked on him in stream, mom says

A Cape Breton teen who has cerebral palsy was told to lie in a stream as other kids walked over him

Letters shed light on state of mind of B.C. mom accused of daughter’s murder

Trial of South Surrey mother Lisa Batstone begins in BC Supreme Court

Most Read