RCMP search for stolen 5th wheel travel trailer

The trailer was said to be stolen from West Kelowna on Nov. 9

RCMP are asking the public for their help in locating a travel trailer unit they are told was stolen from a property in West Kelowna.

The theft was reported to the West Kelowna RCMP on Friday Nov. 9th, 2018.

The trailer is described as a beige 38 foot 2015 Momentum 5th wheel travel trailer with no licence plates attached and a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) that ends in the numbers 1102393.

The trailer has been valued at approximately $35,000 by it’s owner.

Anyone with information on the trailers location or any information is asked to contact Cst. Rick Goodwin of the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net