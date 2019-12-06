RCMP searching for missing Kamloops woman

Hayley Haines was last seen Dec. 3

Kamloops Mounties are asking for the public’s help in finding a 22-year-old woman reported missing.

Hayley Haines was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 3, downtown in the area of Columbia Street and Third Avenue, near Royal Inland Hospital.

Haines is First Nations, stands 5-foot-4 and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and, when last seen, was wearing a grey hooded jacket, a black and grey striped sweater, black yoga pants and grey boots.

Anybody with information on Haines’ whereabouts is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

— Kamloops This Week

