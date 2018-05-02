Credit: RCMP

RCMP search for missing Kelowna man

Martin Thiffault was last seen April 19

The Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Kelowna man.

Martin Thiffault was last seen April 19. It is uncommon for Thiffault to be out of contact for this amount of time, according to an RCMP news release.

Thiffault is described as a thin Caucasian male, 48, 5-foot-3, with sandy coloured hair, brown eyes and a goatee. He takes public transit and frequents the Orchard Park Mall.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Martin Thiffault is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

Most Read