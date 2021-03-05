UPDATE: Missing Kelowna woman found

UPDATE: 10:35 a.m.

Carrie Bauer has been found.

Kelowna RCMP said she is safe.

—

A Kelowna woman has been reported missing.

54-year-old Carrie Bauer was last seen March 4 at 3 p.m., at her home on Casorso Rd and Gordon Dr.

“Police believe that she is in the Kelowna area. Police are very concerned for Carrie’s health and well-bring and report that she may be in need of medical attention,” stated Kelowna RCMP in a release March 5 morning.

Bauer is described as:

Caucasian female

54 years old

5 ft 4 in (163 cm)

216 lbs (98 kg)

Dyed blonde hair

Uses a walker and wears black framed glasses

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Carrie is urged to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

