UPDATE: Missing Kelowna woman found

UPDATE: 10:35 a.m.
Carrie Bauer has been found.
Kelowna RCMP said she is safe.
—
A Kelowna woman has been reported missing.
54-year-old Carrie Bauer was last seen March 4 at 3 p.m., at her home on Casorso Rd and Gordon Dr.
“Police believe that she is in the Kelowna area. Police are very concerned for Carrie’s health and well-bring and report that she may be in need of medical attention,” stated Kelowna RCMP in a release March 5 morning.
Bauer is described as:
- Caucasian female
- 54 years old
- 5 ft 4 in (163 cm)
- 216 lbs (98 kg)
- Dyed blonde hair
- Uses a walker and wears black framed glasses
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Carrie is urged to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
