RCMP searching for missing Vernon woman

Vernon RCMP are searching for a missing Vernon woman.
Fourty-one-year-old Kristy Lea White was last seen on Dec. 18, at approx. 3:00 p.m. Police say they have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, however White remains missing.
“Police are very concerned for Kristy’s health and well-being,” stated RCMP in a release Dec. 19.
They are requesting the public’s help finding her.
Kristy White is described as:
- Caucasian female
- 41 years old
- 5 foot 4 inches tall
- 176 pounds
- Brown hair with green streaks
- Blue eyes
She was last seen wearing a tan shirt and tan pants.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171. or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
