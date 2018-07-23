Image: Kristi Patton

RCMP searching Penticton channel for ‘evidence’

RCMP divers are on scene at the Penticton channel, just past Green Avenue.

RCMP are scouring the Penticton channel, just past Green Avenue, for “evidence” Monday morning.

Officers on scene could not provide much information, but said they were doing a evidence search for the Penticton detachment. The search is confined to a section of the channel just past the bridge at Green Avenue.

“It is not looking for a person or anything like that, just an evidence search. That is why we here, that is what we are doing,” says Const. John Fleming with the Southeast District Underwater Recovery Team.

“There is no concern for the public.”

RCMP said the channel remains open to the public while they are conducting their search.

Fleming says the diving team will be on scene for several hours this morning.

More to come.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Record high in Japan as heat wave grips the region
Next story
Inquest set in death of RCMP’s spokesperson for Robert Dziekanski case

Just Posted

Okanagan Wildfires: Monday morning update on wildfires and evacuations

A Monday morning look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan and Similkameen.

West Kelowna crime scene taped off

Mounties investigating a crime scene that spans nearly an entire shopping complex in West Kelowna.

Court appearance for Kelowna man charged with murder of wife, daughters

Jacob Forman has yet to enter a plea

Peachland wildfire mapped at over 1,500 hectares

Smoke may increase today around the valley

Okanagan Mountain Park fire remains the same size

Crews built hand guards and continued to extinguish hot spots.

Update: Police probe Toronto shooting that killed 2, injured 12; suspected gunman dead

Paramedics said many of the victims in Danforth, including a child, were rushed to trauma centres

Sunken duck boat to be raised after deadly Missouri accident

17 people died over the weekend in a deadly boat incident

Man extradited to Canada in B.C. killing, following arrest in South Korea

28-year-old Jui-Kai Weng was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder

Savre rides to victory at L’Alpe de Grand Blanc

More than 140 riders take on the biking trek from Kelowna to Big White.

Canada beats Triple Crown for Canada Cup softball title

National team’s championship is first at B.C. tournament since 1996

Record high in Japan as heat wave grips the region

The temperature in a city north of Tokyo reached 41.1 degrees Celsius (106 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday, the highest ever recorded in Japan.

Feds looking at ways to tackle wave of gun violence in Toronto: Minister

Toronto mayor John Tory spoke to the press following a mass casualty event in Toronto.

Inquest set in death of RCMP’s spokesperson for Robert Dziekanski case

Former Mountie Pierre Lemaitre died of self-inflicted injuries in Abbotsford in 2013

RCMP searching Penticton channel for ‘evidence’

RCMP divers are on scene at the Penticton channel, just past Green Avenue.

Most Read