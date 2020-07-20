(File)

RCMP seek assistance in locating missing West Kelowna man

49-year-old Glen Tarbut from West Kelowna was last seen on July 17

West Kelowna RCMP is seeking the public’s help in locating 49-year-old Glen Tarbet of West Kelowna.

Tarbet was last seen leaving the West Kelowna family residence on the morning of July 17, 2020, in his 2018 black Ford Explorer with B.C. license plate FP964W.

Glen Tarbet is described as:

  • Caucasian
  • 49-years-old
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes
  • Height: 180 cm or 5’9
  • Weight: 91 kg or 200 pounds
  • Last seen wearing short and a t-shirt, possibly without attire (colour not known)

READ MORE: Off-duty Abbotsford police officer in critical condition after assault in Nelson

The ongoing investigation has revealed Tarbet was last known to be in the area of Bear Creek, driving his 2018 black Ford Explorer. While there are many forest service roads in the area, heavy police canvassing has not resulted in locating Tarbet’s vehicle.

“Police are deeply concerned for Mr. Tarbet’s well-being and he may be in possession of firearms,” said Cpl. Meghan Foster of the West Kelowna RCMP.

“Should anyone see this vehicle, or Mr. Tarbet, please do not approach him and immediately contact 911.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Glen Tarbet is urged to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Kelowna businesses close after recent COVID-19 concerns

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

missing personRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Abbotsford Police officer remains on life support after assault in Nelson

Just Posted

Princess Ball musical returning to Kelowna with six performances in August

The musical, which made its premiere last year, welcomes two new princesses to the cast.

West Kelowna RCMP find body of missing man

RCMP said the man’s death is not considered suspicious at this time

Vehicle fire believed to be deliberately set: Kelowna RCMP

Nobody was injured during the early-morning blaze

Kelowna businesses close after recent COVID-19 concerns

Rustic Reel Brewing Co. and Train Station Pub have closed their doors temporarily

Kelowna arts groups hammered by COVID-19

Financial losses due to pandemic coupled with uncertainty for future

Rules on nicotine content, advertising, flavours for vaping come into effect in B.C.

Previously announced measures aimed at reducing vaping among youth

Abbotsford Police officer remains on life support after assault in Nelson

Const. Allan Young, 55, was critically injured in incident on July 16

Shuswap carpenter welcomes live music at work

Solid Urban Studio owner Adam Seward continues to expand business, realize dream

Horoscopes for the week of July 20

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

VIDEO: Summerland mayor destroys bandanas with Confederate symbol

Confederate flag shown at anti-racism parade on July 16 had been purchased at local store

B.C.’s COVID-19 deficit could go deeper than $12.5 billion

Scenarios suggest $15 billion or ‘more optimistic’ $10 billion

ICBC moves to appointment-based system for all in-office driver services

Services include licence renewals, knowledge tests, tickets

4G tower coming to Okanagan neighbourhood

Rogers tower 4G, not 5G, in Lake Country

Road cleared following South Okanagan incident

Early Monday morning vehicle incident impacts Highway 97 traffic

Most Read