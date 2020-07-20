RCMP seek assistance in locating missing West Kelowna man

49-year-old Glen Tarbut from West Kelowna was last seen on July 17

West Kelowna RCMP is seeking the public’s help in locating 49-year-old Glen Tarbet of West Kelowna.

Tarbet was last seen leaving the West Kelowna family residence on the morning of July 17, 2020, in his 2018 black Ford Explorer with B.C. license plate FP964W.

Glen Tarbet is described as:

Caucasian

49-years-old

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Height: 180 cm or 5’9

Weight: 91 kg or 200 pounds

Last seen wearing short and a t-shirt, possibly without attire (colour not known)

The ongoing investigation has revealed Tarbet was last known to be in the area of Bear Creek, driving his 2018 black Ford Explorer. While there are many forest service roads in the area, heavy police canvassing has not resulted in locating Tarbet’s vehicle.

“Police are deeply concerned for Mr. Tarbet’s well-being and he may be in possession of firearms,” said Cpl. Meghan Foster of the West Kelowna RCMP.

“Should anyone see this vehicle, or Mr. Tarbet, please do not approach him and immediately contact 911.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Glen Tarbet is urged to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

