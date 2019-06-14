RCMP seek help in locating missing Kelowna man

Family and friends say it is out of character for the man to be out of touch

Kelowna RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing local man.

Albert Henry Johns, a 37-year-old First Nations man with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen on May 31, 2019.

RCMP said nothing indicates foul play at this time and they believe Johns is possibly in Kelowna or Penticton.

“Since Albert John’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, however, Albert remains missing,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

The man is described as 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds.

“Police are very concerned for Albert’s health and well-being and friends and family report that is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.”

Anyone with information about Albert Johns is urged to contact the police or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.