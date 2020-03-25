32-year-old Cody Lylack (Langton). (Courtesy Jasper RCMP) (Courtesy Jasper RCMP)

RCMP seek help locating man potentially headed for Vancouver Island from Jasper

Cody Lylack (Langton) is travelling in a 2010 Chevy Silverado with Alberta plates

A man last seen in Jasper National Park the morning of March 24 and may be heading for Vancouver Island say RCMP.

According to a March 25 news release, Jasper RCMP are looking for the public’s help in finding 32-year-old Cody Lylack (Langton).

Police believe he was in Jasper National Park the morning of March 24 and say there is a general concern for his safety and well-being. It’s also believed he was recently in Williams Lake. Jasper RCMP would like to speak with him.

Lylack is described as six-foot-one and about 210 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

He was travelling in a 2010 Chevy Silverado, Alberta license plate BSS3856 and should have a brown dog with him. Officers say he may be travelling to Vancouver Island.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call Jasper RCMP at 780-852-4848 or local police.

READ ALSO: Victoria Police Department outlines what it means to be a ‘high risk’ missing person

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

32-year-old Cody Lylack (Langton). (Courtesy Jasper RCMP) (Courtesy Jasper RCMP)

Previous story
Summerland Landfill introduces regulations introduced to slow spread of COVID-19
Next story
VIDEO: Young B.C. couple tie the knot in wake of COVID-19

Just Posted

Smoke rising from the Okanagan Rail Trail in Kelowna

Fire crews on scene of a small fire off Enterprise Way

AlleyCats in desperate need of foster homes

AlleyCats Alliance in the Okanagan is making a plea for foster homes

Big White chef brings fresh produce to Central Okanagan Food Bank

Chef and his team collected food from the resort’s restaurants

Warriors’ captain commits to University of Nebraska Omaha

West Kelowna’s Jake Harrison will continue his hockey career in the NCAA

Vehicle rollover on Highway 33 in Black Mountain

A two vehicle crash was reported about 3:30 p.m., Wednesday in Kelowna

VIDEO: Young B.C. couple tie the knot in wake of COVID-19

Locals Skylar Bartel & Alayna Tam have small wedding, surprised by family and friends in car parade

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

South Okanagan restaurant owner’s generosity triggers waterfall of community support

Pizzeria owner Don Gigliotti has been offering free meals to laid off restaurant workers

RCMP seek help locating man potentially headed for Vancouver Island from Jasper

Cody Lylack (Langton) is travelling in a 2010 Chevy Silverado with Alberta plates

Summerland Landfill introduces regulations introduced to slow spread of COVID-19

Number of visits to landfill have increased over the past week

Summerland charity cancels in-person support

NeighbourLink volunteers now calling on clients during COVID-19 pandemic

Online shopping waitlist grows at Okanagan Superstores amid COVID-19 pandemic

Business has more than doubled for Loblaws delivery, pickup programs in weeks

Weddings, big gatherings have to stop, B.C.’s COVID-19 doctor says

Dr. Bonnie Henry calls for alternatives to live ‘celebrations and ceremonies’

World COVID-19 3:30 p.m. update: WHO chief commends Trump

Comprehensive update on coronavirus from around the world

Most Read