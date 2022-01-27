UPDATE: Missing Vernon woman found safe

Kristina Hoy last seen Friday, Jan. 21

UPDATE: THURSDAY, JAN. 2 7, 1:02 P.M.

The missing woman has been found safe. RCMP thank the public for its assistance.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating resident, Kristina Hoy

Hoy, 38, was last seen in Vernon on Friday, Jan. 21.

She is approximately five-foot-six-inches tall, weighs 119 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hoy is asked to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

