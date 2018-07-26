RCMP seek missing Winnipeg man last seen in North Okanagan

Ryan Duncan was last seen July 17

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Winnipeg resident who was last seen in the North Okanagan area.

Ryan Duncan was last seen on July 17, 2018.

Police are very concerned for Ryan’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Duncan is described as a 44-year-old Caucasian male who stands at six-foot-one weighing 190 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ryan Duncan is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

