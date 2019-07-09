RCMP search for West Kelowna man connected to an assault in Kelowna on July 8, 2019. (file photo)

RCMP seek public’s assistance in search for wanted West Kelowna man

RCMP says do not approach the man if found

RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in tracking down a West Kelowna man wanted for connection to an alleged assault carried out in Kelowna early Monday morning.

On July 8, at 12:30 a.m., Kelowna RCMP were called to the 1700-block of Chapman Place for a report of an assault. Police attended the scene where they found a victim who had suffered what was believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

32-year-old Joel McKinnon Perks, of West Kelowna, has been charged in relation to the July 8 altercation.

READ MORE: Truck attempts swim at Kelowna boat launch, sinks

Joel Perks is described as a Caucasian male, with tattoos on both arms. He is 6-2, weighs approximately 200 lbs., and has brown hair and blue eyes.

“RCMP warn the general public not to approach Joel Perks, if spotted call 911 immediately,” Kelowna RCMP spokesman Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

Anyone with information on the current whereabouts of Joel Perks is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: Pro-life and pro-choice activists protest alongside each other in Kelowna

READ MORE: RCMP suspect arson after pair of vehicle fires at the same Kelowna residence

