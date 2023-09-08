RCMP seek public’s help in finding missing pregnant Lake Country woman

Beswatherick, who is seven months pregnant, was last seen on Sept. 6 between approximately 5:30 and 6 p.m. at her mother’s home on Underhill Street in Kelowna. (Photo contributed)

West Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s help in locating 32-year-old Lisa Beswatherick of Lake Country.

Beswatherick, who is seven months pregnant, was last seen on Sept. 6 between approximately 5:30 and 6 p.m. at her mother’s home in the 1900 block of Underhill Street in Kelowna.

“The family and RCMP are very concerned for the physical and mental health of Lisa Beswatherick and her unborn child,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer.

Beswatherick is 5’ 6” (168 cm), 126 pounds (57 kg), with long brown hair and scars on her face.

She was last seen wearing all black and possibly in a dress.

Beswatherick is believed to be living out of a 2020 white Kia Forte. The license plate is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Beswatherick is urged to contact RCMP at 250-762-3300 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) and reference file number 2023-53374.

