RCMP seek suspects after attempted heist at Peachland bank

Damage was done to an ATM at Vantage One Credit Union

RCMP are searching for two suspects in what appears to be a foiled heist attempt of a drive-through ATM at Vantage One Credit Union on Clements Crescent in Peachland.

RCMP received the call early at 5:23 a.m. Friday morning when staff of the bank were alerted by an alarm that was triggered on site.

Police discovered heavy damage to the exterior of the building which is believed to have been caused by a white Ford F350 pickup truck ramming into the outer wall of the bank.

“A preliminary assessment conducted by staff on site, suggests that despite the thousands of dollars in damage caused, nothing appears to be taken from inside the bank,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the Kelowna RCMP. “Forensic investigators were called upon to examine the scene for physical evidence.”

The white Ford F350 was abandoned at the scene and taken by RCMP, but the suspects fled in a silver Dodge Ram extended pickup truck, but has also since been recovered by officers in the area. RCMP said both trucks were stolen over night, and continue their efforts to track down the trucks’ owners.

More information can be directed to the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting Crimestoppers.net.

