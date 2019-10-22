Oliver RCMP and members with the Penticton detachment conducted a joint investigation into alleged drug trafficking in Oliver earlier this month. Officers made several arrests at a residence in the 7000 block on Highway 97 in Oliver on Oct. 9 and seized a loaded handgun, over $5,000 CAD and allegedly 1.5 ounces of cocaine. (File Photo)

RCMP seize cocaine, over $5,000 CAD and loaded handgun from Oliver residence

The seizure was a result of a CDSA search warrant, which was executed on Oct. 9

Penticton RCMP made another successful drug bust lately, this time at a residence in Oliver where they seized cocaine, over $5,000 CAD and a loaded handgun.

According to a release from Const. James Grandy, Oliver RCMP and members with the Penticton detachment conducted a joint operation into suspected drug trafficking in the Oliver community on Oct. 9. The release states officers made several arrests that date and executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances (CDSA) search warrant at a residence in the 7000 block of Highway 97 in Oliver.

READ MORE: 100 lb pumpkin stolen a second time from Oliver business

This search led to the seizure of an alleged 1.5 ounces of cocaine, over $5,000 CAD and a loaded handgun.

“Four men, aged 34 to 60, located inside the residence, were arrested and later released. All parties are well-known to police and are believed to have played a significant role in the local drug trade,” said Grandy in the release.

The release states that pending a thorough review of the evidence gathered, all circumstances of the investigation will be forwarded in a report by the RCMP to the Public Prosecution Sevice of Canada (PPSC) for their assessment of CDSA charges.

“All officers within the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment remain proactive in our effort to prevent illegal drugs and dangerous weapons from being on our streets,” said Grandy in the release.

Residents are asked to report suspicious activity to their local RCMP detachment or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
JordynThomson 
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
100 lb pumpkin stolen a second time from Oliver business
Next story
Kelowna Gospel Mission hosts street-hockey game to fight homelessness stigma

Just Posted

Kelowna Karate Championship crowns local winner

Kaela Linsdell finished atop the podium over the weekend

Voter turnout dips in Kelowna-Lake Country

Preliminary results show turnout dropped from 70 per cent in 2015 to 68 per cent in 2019

Fire and Grace to play a versatile concert at Creekside Theatre

The concert program will include music by J.S Bach, Antonio Vivaldi, Astor Piazolla and more

Kelowna Gospel Mission hosts street-hockey game to fight homelessness stigma

The hockey game was filmed to bring more attention to homelessness in the Okanagan

Lake Country couple scammed into buying fake gold

The couple allegedly bought the gold from a woman in a parking lot

In the news: Liberals eke out a win, but will need NDP, Green support to pass bills

Conservatives say they are ready if Trudeau should falter

‘Issue-by-issue parliament’: Expert says Liberals need to placate NDP to be effective

Scandals, social issues, racism defined 2019 federal election, SFU prof says

Misconduct investigations spike by 65% across B.C.’s municipal police forces: report

Reports overall up 15 per cent while complaints made by public down seven per cent

Suspect in armed robbery sought by Salmon Arm RCMP

Police investigating video footage, asking for information, tips from public

RCMP seize cocaine, over $5,000 CAD and loaded handgun from Oliver residence

The seizure was a result of a CDSA search warrant, which was executed on Oct. 9

100 lb pumpkin stolen a second time from Oliver business

According to security footage, a man and woman took the pumpkin on Oct. 20 at 8:20 p.m.

Penticton man accused of beach assault back in custody

Thomas Kruger-Allen, 22, is facing new charges following an incident on Oct. 19

‘Wexit’ talk percolates day after Liberals returned to power with minority

An online petition is calling for a western alliance and Alberta to separate

Writer-in-residence inspires next generation

Yvonne Blomer has been selected as the Kalamalka Press Writer-in-Residence at Caetani Cultural Centre

Most Read