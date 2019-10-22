RCMP seize cocaine, over $5,000 CAD and loaded handgun from Oliver residence

The seizure was a result of a CDSA search warrant, which was executed on Oct. 9

Oliver RCMP and members with the Penticton detachment conducted a joint investigation into alleged drug trafficking in Oliver earlier this month. Officers made several arrests at a residence in the 7000 block on Highway 97 in Oliver on Oct. 9 and seized a loaded handgun, over $5,000 CAD and allegedly 1.5 ounces of cocaine. (File Photo)

Penticton RCMP made another successful drug bust lately, this time at a residence in Oliver where they seized cocaine, over $5,000 CAD and a loaded handgun.

According to a release from Const. James Grandy, Oliver RCMP and members with the Penticton detachment conducted a joint operation into suspected drug trafficking in the Oliver community on Oct. 9. The release states officers made several arrests that date and executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances (CDSA) search warrant at a residence in the 7000 block of Highway 97 in Oliver.

This search led to the seizure of an alleged 1.5 ounces of cocaine, over $5,000 CAD and a loaded handgun.

“Four men, aged 34 to 60, located inside the residence, were arrested and later released. All parties are well-known to police and are believed to have played a significant role in the local drug trade,” said Grandy in the release.

The release states that pending a thorough review of the evidence gathered, all circumstances of the investigation will be forwarded in a report by the RCMP to the Public Prosecution Sevice of Canada (PPSC) for their assessment of CDSA charges.

“All officers within the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment remain proactive in our effort to prevent illegal drugs and dangerous weapons from being on our streets,” said Grandy in the release.

Residents are asked to report suspicious activity to their local RCMP detachment or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

