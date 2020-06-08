(Black Press Media files)

RCMP seize illicit drugs from Kelowna residence

The warrant was related to an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking in the area

The Kelowna RCMP seized several illicit drugs following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in North Central Kelowna.

On Wednesday, June 3, officers executed a search warrant at a property located in the 1400-block of Gordon Drive in Kelowna. The warrant was related to an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking in the area.

“In May of this year, Community Safety Unit officers initiated an investigation into drug trafficking involving a residence on Gordon Drive,” said Cpl. Stuart Smith of the Kelowna RCMP. “During the search, police seized a quantity of suspected illicit drugs, including crystal meth, Fentanyl, crack cocaine, and heroin. An amount of cash was also seized.”

Two individuals were taken into custody during the execution of the search warrant at the residence and were subsequently released. The matter will be submitted to Public Prosecution Service of Canada for consideration of charges.

If you suspect criminal activity in your neighbourhood, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at crimestoppers.net or at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Kelowna family identifies mountain biker who suddenly died in Penticton

READ MORE: GoFundMe organized for cyclist hit by dump truck in Kelowna

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Finance Minister Carole James ‘optimistic’ about B.C.’s economic recovery
Next story
Revelstoke RCMP officer pepper sprayed during traffic stop

Just Posted

RCMP seize illicit drugs from Kelowna residence

The warrant was related to an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking in the area

GoFundMe organized for cyclist hit by dump truck in Kelowna

Brooke Deschenes was hit around 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, while riding along Harvey Avenue in Kelowna

In-person programs make gradual return to Central Okanagan parks

Regional District of Central Okanagan in-person parks interpretation activities are slowly returning

Kelowna family identifies mountain biker who suddenly died in Penticton

Musician Leah West said she was informed of her husband’s death on June 6

Kelowna cyclist injured after dump-truck collision searches for man who ‘saved her life’

‘She said there was a man that was there for her right after the accident’

Amid anti-racism protests, Trudeau promises to push police body cameras with premiers

Prime minister said everyone should be able to feel safe calling the police

Revelstoke RCMP officer pepper sprayed during traffic stop

The suspect is now in custody

Finance Minister Carole James ‘optimistic’ about B.C.’s economic recovery

James noted more than 300,000 jobs lost in B.C. to the pandemic

First of three disciplinary hearings for Mount Polley Mine breach begins June 15

Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia said hearings will be held via Zoom

All BC Ferries passengers will need to bring face masks when they travel

Rule takes effect June 15 and follows Transport Canada guideline

Pandemic reveals inequalities in who can work from home: Statistics Canada

More education and higher income increases chances of working from home successfully

North Okanagan ski resort plays it forward

SilverStar, in partnership with Community Foundation, pledges $150,000 for local groups

Feds to allow immediate family to reunite in Canada, but quarantine still stands: Trudeau

Details to be announced soon

COLUMN: Measures needed for agricultural sector

Provincial decisions are affecting farming and farmland

Most Read