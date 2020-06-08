RCMP seize illicit drugs from Kelowna residence

The warrant was related to an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking in the area

The Kelowna RCMP seized several illicit drugs following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in North Central Kelowna.

On Wednesday, June 3, officers executed a search warrant at a property located in the 1400-block of Gordon Drive in Kelowna. The warrant was related to an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking in the area.

“In May of this year, Community Safety Unit officers initiated an investigation into drug trafficking involving a residence on Gordon Drive,” said Cpl. Stuart Smith of the Kelowna RCMP. “During the search, police seized a quantity of suspected illicit drugs, including crystal meth, Fentanyl, crack cocaine, and heroin. An amount of cash was also seized.”

Two individuals were taken into custody during the execution of the search warrant at the residence and were subsequently released. The matter will be submitted to Public Prosecution Service of Canada for consideration of charges.

If you suspect criminal activity in your neighbourhood, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at crimestoppers.net or at 1-800-222-8477.

