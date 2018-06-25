RCMP seize multiple firearms and drugs

Kelowna RCMP comfirm most of the firearms were stolen

Contributed

Kelowna RCMP arrested three people last week after multiple firearms, cash and a large amount drugs were seized at a residence on Belaire Avenue following an in depth investigation by the Kelowna Street Enforcement Unit.

On June 19, Kelowna RCMP executed a search warrant at residence in the 1200 block of Belaire Avenue. Once inside the residence, police located a significant amount of cash and large amounts of Fentanyl, Cocaine, Heroin, psilocybin and methamphetamine. Members also located five long guns, a sawed off shotgun and 16 hand guns.

Police confirm most of the firearms located were identified as being stolen from a residence in Penticton, B.C.

Four high end bicycles were also located and believed to have been stolen.

“The Kelowna RCMP Street Enforcement Unit continue their efforts to locate and identify those trafficking drugs and guns in our community.” Const. Lesley Smith “This significant seizure has taken numerous firearms out of the hands of criminals and has ultimately shut down a residence that was operating in a criminal capacity.”

A 38 year-old male and 39 year-old female were arrested in relation to the investigation. A 33 year old male, who is well known to police and affiliated to an organized crime group, was arrested at the scene of the search warrant.

The three adults have since been released from police custody and are to appear in court in September to answer to multiple drug, firearms and property related charges.

RCMP seize multiple firearms and drugs

